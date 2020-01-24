N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

BWNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

LON BWNG opened at GBX 92.85 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16).

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

