Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $743.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $761.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $776.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

