Namecoin 1-Day Volume Hits $213.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00006041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, WEX and Tux Exchange. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.41 million and $213.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,321.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.03710361 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00719919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, WEX, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bitsane, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

