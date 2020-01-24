Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $88.32 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007828 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, Coindeal and Koinex. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.32 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,474.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.01923100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.93 or 0.03778327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00645756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00736015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00101642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010791 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00579596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Nanex, OKEx, RightBTC, Coindeal, Koinex, Gate.io, Binance, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

