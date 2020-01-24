NaPoleonX Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $663.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

