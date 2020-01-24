Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $641.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $644.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5,277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

