National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.23.

TSE:AC opened at C$48.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.23, for a total transaction of C$418,445.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,659.29. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 in the last three months.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

