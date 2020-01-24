National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.35).

NEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 471.56 ($6.20) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 465.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 374.20 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 483.60 ($6.36).

In related news, insider John Armitt acquired 4,500 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

