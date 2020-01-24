NavCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,999.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $35,999.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,191,039 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

