Nebula AI Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $522,710.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.05488632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00127875 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,883,069,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.