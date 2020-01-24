Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,252.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock worth $5,929,763. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 109.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

