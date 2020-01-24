Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of SWKS opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

