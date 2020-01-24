Neo (NEO) Price Tops $10.65

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinBene, LBank and Liquid. Neo has a total market cap of $751.36 million and approximately $439.44 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitMart, Liquid, BigONE, BCEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinBene, Allcoin, Coinnest, Binance, OTCBTC, Ovis, CoinEgg, Bittrex, LBank, OKEx, TDAX, Coinrail, Bitinka, COSS, DragonEX, Exrates, Tidebit, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Upbit, Koinex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Huobi, BitForex, ZB.COM, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.