NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up about 4.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.70. 534,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,883. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

