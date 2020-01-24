Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 107 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 107 target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.33.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

