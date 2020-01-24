Netbox Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $268,210.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00051959 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,393,128 coins and its circulating supply is 20,279,179 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

