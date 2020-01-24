Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $93,477.00 and $8.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005718 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003174 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

