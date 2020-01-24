Netrum Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $83,079.00 and $134.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netrum has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005722 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003024 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

