Neutral Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55,076.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,322.00 and approximately $55,076.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.05522008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00127527 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

