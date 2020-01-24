Neutral Dollar Price Up 0.2% This Week (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012079 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,484.00 and approximately $50,299.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

