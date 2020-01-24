Neutron Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a total market cap of $474,224.00 and $9.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

