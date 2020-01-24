NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,336.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000430 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,473,265 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

