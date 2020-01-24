New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 12,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. 7,510,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

