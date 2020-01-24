Nexo Achieves Market Cap of $55.55 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Nexo has a total market cap of $55.55 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Hotbit and Allbit. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bitbns, Hotbit, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.