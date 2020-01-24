Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $3.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.42. 13,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

