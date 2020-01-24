NEXT (NET) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $59,759.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007755 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00646806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.