NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

