NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.70. 1,654,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

