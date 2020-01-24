NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 859,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.10. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $262.75.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

