NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.79.

NYSE:NEE opened at $260.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.10. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $262.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

