Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Earnings Results

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 120,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,622. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

