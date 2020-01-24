Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,529. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

