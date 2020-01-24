Nexty (NTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $7,772.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. In the last week, Nexty has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

