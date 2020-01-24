Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nike by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. 287,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,038. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

