Nimiq Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $126,941.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,322.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.01912676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.03704945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00641640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00727279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010958 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00581569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,201,685,366 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,435,366 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

