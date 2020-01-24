Ninepoint Partners LP Has $8.12 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises 2.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,349,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,681,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,641 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 315,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

