Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,000. Crescent Point Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.38% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. 175,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.