Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $82,005.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

