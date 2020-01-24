Niobium Coin Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $828.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,637,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.