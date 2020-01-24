Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $14.95 on Friday. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

