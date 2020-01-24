Nitro (NOX) Hits Market Cap of $24,510.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Nitro has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a total market cap of $24,510.00 and $343.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

