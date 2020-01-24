NIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,930.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $77,930.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,327.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.01923555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.13 or 0.03702108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00640197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00724142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00100759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010971 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00580500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

