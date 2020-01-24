No BS Crypto Hits 24 Hour Volume of $734,989.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $53,707.00 and $734,989.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

