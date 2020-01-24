NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $940,923.00 and $57,694.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.58 or 0.05516223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,601,776 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.