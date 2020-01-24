Noir 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $427,061.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.03274096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,245,128 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.