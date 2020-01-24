Noku Price Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Noku has a market cap of $498,903.00 and approximately $484.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noku has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

