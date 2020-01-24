NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $408,440.00 and $218.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,408,740 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.