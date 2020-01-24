Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.34 ($132.95).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €110.60 ($128.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.78 and a 200-day moving average of €104.16. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

