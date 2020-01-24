Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JWN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,498. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.