Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

NSC opened at $208.61 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.